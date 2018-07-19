 Zsa Zsa's Bel Air Mansion is Back on the Market - NBC Southern California
Zsa Zsa's Bel Air Mansion is Back on the Market

By Sydney Kalich

The Bel-Air home of legendary Hollywood star Zsa Zsa Gabor is back on the market for nearly $10 million more than what it was listed for in 2013.

The Bel Air mansion is currently listed at over $23 million. In 2013, the last time the estate was on the market, it was listed for $11 million.

The listing already has approved permits and plans to tear down the storied estate if the new buyer wants a bigger house. The current home offers more than 8,800 square feet while the new plans would offer a 24,020 square foot residence.

Take a look into the historic residence.
