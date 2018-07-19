The Bel-Air home of legendary Hollywood star Zsa Zsa Gabor is back on the market for nearly $10 million more its 2013 asking price -- now asking $23 million for a piece of LA history.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Hollywood history," said the realtor on the listing, Jade Mills, of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.

The home, which was originally built in 1955, offers high ceilings, a sought-after location and, of course, star-studded pedigree with rumors of everyone from Frank Sinatra to Queen Elizabeth visiting the famous estate.

Gabor was living in the estate at the time of her death in December 2016 with her ninth and last husband, Frederic Prinz von Anhalt.



Most recently, the home was featured in in HBO's Liberace biopic, "Behind the Candelabra," starring Michael Douglas and Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck's Oscar-winning film "Argo."



However, if you aren't in love with the current design or pleased with the size of the house, the listing already has approved permits and plans designed by the architecture firm Harrison Designs for a replacement. The plans are approved by the City of Los Angeles.

The current home offers more than 8,800 square feet while the new plans would offer a 24,020 square foot residence with the 6-car garage measuring over 4,000 square feet alone. The new house would also offer 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms along with a gym, steam room and playroom.

"There is also a good possibility that someone could fall in love with this rare Hollywood estate and choose to restore it," Mills said.

Whether this piece of history is torn down or not, the incredible 360 views of Los Angeles spanning from the Pacific Ocean to Downtown Los Angeles will remain the same.