One Dead and One Injured After Shooting at House Party in Lancaster 

One person is dead and another one was injured after a shooting took place at a house party in Lancaster Saturday.

Police were called around 1:25 a.m. and when they arrived at the scene they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. According to a statement from police, both men were shot somewhere in the kitchen.

The house party took place at a residence on the 44000 block of Cerisa Street in Lancaster.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other one was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A description of the shooter remains unknown. Police are currently investigating this case.

Anyone who has information about this tragic event is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those who would like to remain anonymous can do so by contacting "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-8477.