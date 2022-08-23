A Battle is Brewing for Business Between Restaurants and Food Trucks in Long Beach

A battle is brewing in Long Beach between restaurants and food trucks.

Restaurants owners say the food trucks park just outside their doors and steal business. Tuesday night the city council will be considering how to better regulate the situation.

In the meeting council members will consider new regulations that could limit how many food trucks can operate in Long Beach and where they can park.

La Loteria is one of dozens food trucks operating in Long Beach. Each day the owner parks it here in front of the the Pike Outlets, a popular shopping and dinning center off Shoreline Dr.

Nearby restaurant owners complain the food trucks are stealing their business and they want the city council to force the trucks to park further away.

"The premise of a food truck would be to provide food where restaurants or brick and mortar isn’t available," said Ciaran Gough.. "But if they’re parking outside a restaurant or around the corner then that’s not really fair."

Gough is president of the Long Beach Restaurant Association and he's among the restaurant owners who want the city council to increase regulations on food trucks.

Some restaurant owners complain the food trucks block fire hydrants, don't pay parking meters, and don't follow requirements that they park within 200 feet of a public restroom.

Tuesday the city council will consider changes like hiring a full-time food truck program coordinator, limiting where trucks can park, and adding a city health permit on top of the currently required LA County permit.

Food truck owner Hugo Jimenez told NBC4 that another permit will increase his costs but he wants to stay in his current location.

A sign posted on his truck appeals to customers for their support.

An online petition to let the trucks stay has more than 2,000 signatures.

"I think it’s unfair. I think they should stay," said Mark Bernardo a food truck customer.

Those who work nearby say the food trucks create a festive atmosphere and give them a quick and affordable option on their lunch break.

"We don’t have time to go to a restaurant," said Gali Guillen a food truck customer. "It’s an easy come easy go."

Restaurant owners are hoping the city council will adopt the tougher regulations as a way to level the playing field for all of those serving food in Long Beach.

"If restaurants are held to a certain standard, certain building codes, and having restrooms, all these things that come at an extra cost, then why don’t food trucks have the same thing?" Gough said.

Although the councilmembers will discuss the proposed changes a vote is not expected until early next year.