A Coronavirus Timeline

Since it broke out possibly at a market in the Wuhan province in China in December, the coronavirus has infected 334,981, killed 14,652 and has spread to 190 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

Here's a timeline of events in the United States and the west:

Friday, February 28, 2020

First Coronavirus Death Reported in US

The governor of Washington state declares a state of emergency after a man dies there of COVID-19, the first such reported death in the United States.

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Los Angeles County Reports 1st Coronavirus Death

The first person to die of the coronavirus in Los Angeles County is reported as health officials tally 29 cases in the county as California Gov. Gavin Newsom urges the state's nearly 40 million residents to avoid sporting events, concerts and large gatherings to prevent its spread.

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Disneyland, California Adventure, Disney World Close

Disney Resort officials announce that Disneyland, California Adventure, Disney World and Disneyland Paris Resort theme parks are shutting their doors.

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Airports Begin Screening Passengers for Coronavirus

Los Angeles International Airport is designated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as one of 13 airports that will screen Americans and their immediate families returning from a list of restricted countries for the coronavirus.

Sunday, March 15, 2020

Newsom Calls for Bars Closure

Gov. Gavin Newsom asks all bars, nightclubs, brewpubs and wineries to close as U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines limit gatherings to 10 people and urge the public to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay indoors as much as possible.

Monday, March 16, 2020

Archdiocese of LA Suspends Masses

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles announces the suspension of masses due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I deeply regret that we are forced to temporarily suspend public celebration of the Mass in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles," Archbishop José H. Gomez says in a statement.

LA County Orders Closure of Bars, Gyms

Los Angeles County orders the closure of bars, gyms, and entertainment centers, and restricts restaurants to just take-out or delivery service as the nation faced the rapidly-spreading coronavirus outbreak. The move affects the county's estimated 10 million people.

Movie Theaters

U.S. movie theaters nationwide shut down.

Schools Close

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Courts Shut Down

Courts in the state stop hearing cases.

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

California State Parks Close Campgrounds

The California State Parks close all campgrounds.

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Restaurants Close

Businesses shutter after struggling to cover costs without dine-in options.

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Nevada Shutters Gambling

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak orders a monthlong closure of casinos and other non-essential businesses such as bars, movie theaters and gyms.

Thursday, March 19, 2020

40 Million Californians Ordered to Stay Home

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issues a statewide "stay at home" order, and calls on residents to recognize the reality of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Global Travel Advisory Raised to 'Do Not Travel' Abroad

The U.S. State Department raises its travel advisory worldwide to Level 4: Do Not Travel.

Thursday, March 19, 2020

West Hollywood Mayor Tests Positive for Coronavirus

West Hollywood Mayor John D'Amico tests positive for coronavirus and is quarantined at his home.

Friday, March 20, 2020

Restaurants Turn to Delivery

Restaurants across the country shut down service, spelling estimated losses of $225 billion and as many as 7 million jobs over the next three months.

Friday, March 20, 2020

US and Mexico Curtail Cross-Border Travel

Mexico and the U.S. sharply limit travel over their busy shared border as they try to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday, March 20, 2020

'Safer at Home' Order Issued in LA County

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issues a "safer at home" health order stopping non-essential activities outside of residences in response to COVID-19.

Friday, March 20, 2020

Two Lakers Players Test Positive for Coronavirus

Saturday, March 21, 2020

First Weekend of State Stay-at-Home Order Hits Millions

Most Californians stay at home on a Saturday that was unlike any its 40 million residents had ever seen before.

Sunday, March 22, 2020

President Trump Approves State Disaster Declaration

President Donald Trump declares a major disaster in California and approves federal funds for the state to fight the coronavirus.

Sunday, March 22, 2020

Trump Announces FEMA Help, National Guard Deployed

The virus surpasses 329,000 with more than 14,000 reported deaths. In the United States, there are more than 31,174 confirmed cases of the virus. At least 378 people have died.

Sunday, March 22, 2020

LAPD Ramps Up Coronavirus Staffing

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore tells officers he hopes the city's "Safer at Home" initiative can be gently enforced, as residents settle in for weeks of isolation.

Monday, March 23, 2020

LAUSD Extends Closures to May 1

All schools in the nation's second-largest school district will remain closed through May 1, after having been closed for a week due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Monday, March 23, 2020

LA Starts Testing High-Risk Residents for Coronavirus

The city begins making coronavirus testing available to high-risk residents who are showing symptoms.