A Coronavirus Timeline

Since it broke out possibly at a market in the Wuhan province in China in December, the coronavirus has infected 334,981, killed 14,652 and has spread to 190 countries, according to the World Health Organization.
Here's a timeline of events in the United States and the west:
Friday, February 28, 2020
First Coronavirus Death Reported in US
The governor of Washington state declares a state of emergency after a man dies there of COVID-19, the first such reported death in the United States.
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Los Angeles County Reports 1st Coronavirus Death
The first person to die of the coronavirus in Los Angeles County is reported as health officials tally 29 cases in the county as California Gov. Gavin Newsom urges the state's nearly 40 million residents to avoid sporting events, concerts and large gatherings to prevent its spread.
Thursday, March 12, 2020
Disneyland, California Adventure, Disney World Close
Disney Resort officials announce that Disneyland, California Adventure, Disney World and Disneyland Paris Resort theme parks are shutting their doors.
Saturday, March 14, 2020
Airports Begin Screening Passengers for Coronavirus
Los Angeles International Airport is designated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as one of 13 airports that will screen Americans and their immediate families returning from a list of restricted countries for the coronavirus.
Sunday, March 15, 2020
Newsom Calls for Bars Closure
Gov. Gavin Newsom asks all bars, nightclubs, brewpubs and wineries to close as U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines limit gatherings to 10 people and urge the public to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay indoors as much as possible.
Monday, March 16, 2020
Archdiocese of LA Suspends Masses
The Archdiocese of Los Angeles announces the suspension of masses due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I deeply regret that we are forced to temporarily suspend public celebration of the Mass in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles," Archbishop José H. Gomez says in a statement.
Monday, March 16, 2020
LA County Orders Closure of Bars, Gyms
Los Angeles County orders the closure of bars, gyms, and entertainment centers, and restricts restaurants to just take-out or delivery service as the nation faced the rapidly-spreading coronavirus outbreak. The move affects the county's estimated 10 million people.
Monday, March 16, 2020
U.S. movie theaters nationwide shut down.
Monday, March 16, 2020
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Courts Shut Down
Courts in the state stop hearing cases.
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
California State Parks Close Campgrounds
The California State Parks close all campgrounds.
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Restaurants Close
Businesses shutter after struggling to cover costs without dine-in options.
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Nevada Shutters Gambling
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak orders a monthlong closure of casinos and other non-essential businesses such as bars, movie theaters and gyms.
Thursday, March 19, 2020
40 Million Californians Ordered to Stay Home
California Gov. Gavin Newsom issues a statewide "stay at home" order, and calls on residents to recognize the reality of the coronavirus pandemic.
Thursday, March 19, 2020
Global Travel Advisory Raised to 'Do Not Travel' Abroad
The U.S. State Department raises its travel advisory worldwide to Level 4: Do Not Travel.
Thursday, March 19, 2020
West Hollywood Mayor Tests Positive for Coronavirus
West Hollywood Mayor John D'Amico tests positive for coronavirus and is quarantined at his home.
Friday, March 20, 2020
Restaurants Turn to Delivery
Restaurants across the country shut down service, spelling estimated losses of $225 billion and as many as 7 million jobs over the next three months.
Friday, March 20, 2020
US and Mexico Curtail Cross-Border Travel
Mexico and the U.S. sharply limit travel over their busy shared border as they try to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Friday, March 20, 2020
'Safer at Home' Order Issued in LA County
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issues a "safer at home" health order stopping non-essential activities outside of residences in response to COVID-19.
Friday, March 20, 2020
Two Lakers Players Test Positive for Coronavirus
Saturday, March 21, 2020
First Weekend of State Stay-at-Home Order Hits Millions
Most Californians stay at home on a Saturday that was unlike any its 40 million residents had ever seen before.
Sunday, March 22, 2020
President Trump Approves State Disaster Declaration
President Donald Trump declares a major disaster in California and approves federal funds for the state to fight the coronavirus.
Sunday, March 22, 2020
Trump Announces FEMA Help, National Guard Deployed
The virus surpasses 329,000 with more than 14,000 reported deaths. In the United States, there are more than 31,174 confirmed cases of the virus. At least 378 people have died.
Sunday, March 22, 2020
LAPD Ramps Up Coronavirus Staffing
Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore tells officers he hopes the city's "Safer at Home" initiative can be gently enforced, as residents settle in for weeks of isolation.
Monday, March 23, 2020
LAUSD Extends Closures to May 1
All schools in the nation's second-largest school district will remain closed through May 1, after having been closed for a week due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Monday, March 23, 2020
LA Starts Testing High-Risk Residents for Coronavirus
The city begins making coronavirus testing available to high-risk residents who are showing symptoms.