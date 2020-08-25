dogs

A Doggone Diva: America's Top Dog Model is a Stunner From Rancho Cucamonga

The 2020 contest winner is Shai, a 1-and-a-half-year-old Afghan hound who is also a service dog from Rancho Cucamonga.

By Heather Navarro

One fierce pup is paws above the rest in Southern California after being crowned -- or coned? -- America's Top Dog Model.

"I was screaming and crying, and grabbing her," said Shai's owner Terre Moshe when they received the news. "We were just really surprised. Especially during this pandemic, it's just a nice thing."

The contest, titled "Fairy Tails," sought out mystical pups, like a runnerup Malti-pom posing on a pony, and a Marina del Rey pug posing by the shore.

Shai won posing as "Big Red Riding Hood."

But if you're wondering if fame has changed Shai, or made her "ruff" around the edges, her owner says the dog is definitely carrying her tail high.

