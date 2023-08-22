A dozen dogs rescued from car in Orange County now up for adoption

Looking to add some more love in your life? There are a dozen dogs waiting for their fur-ever home and they could be just “the one” for you.

Fourteen dogs were found alone in a car early August and after being medically evaluated, 12 of the pups are now eligible for adoption, OC Animal Care said. The Tustin-based animal shelter said because of the conditions the dogs were living in and because of the high temperatures they were suffering from in the vehicle, it decided to seize all 14 dogs.

Upon arrival at OC Animal Care, the dogs – mainly a mix of terriers, chihuahuas and Pomeranians – received emergency veterinary care and thorough examinations. Following their medical care, an individualized treatment plan was made for each dog.

The pups have since been spayed/neutered microchipped and vaccinated – meaning 12 are ready to be adopted.

In wake of the dogs’ discovery, the animal shelter is reminding the public of the dangers of leaving their pets in cars.

“As a reminder, pet owners should never leave pets unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows cracked, as it only takes a few minutes for the temperature inside a car to become dangerous to pets,” OC Animal Care said in a statement. “At 80 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can soar to 104 degrees after just 10 minutes and 114 degrees after 30 minutes, putting pets at risk.”

To learn more about pet adoption, visit NBCLA's Clear the Shelters page.