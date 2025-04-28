Riverside

A duck family is rescued on the 91 Freeway in Riverside

A mother duck was traveling with her ducklings along the center divider near the Mission Inn exit.

By Staff Reports

Drivers traveling on the 91 Freeway in Riverside on Sunday encountered some unusual pedestrians attempting to cross the road: a mother duck accompanied by her four ducklings.

The surprising event occurred in the morning hours in the eastbound lanes of the freeway. The mother duck was traveling with her ducklings along the center divider, near the exit to the Mission Inn.

A California Highway Patrol officer was dispatched to the area and attempted to rescue them, but was not able to catch them.

Several good Samaritans then joined the effort, successfully trapping them and removing them from the road.

The CHP closed the entire freeway for about half an hour while they managed to capture the family of birds.

