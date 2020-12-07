costa meza

A Man is Behind Bars on Suspicion of a Fatal DUI Crash That Killed 12-Year-Old Boy

Noel Bascon and his father were riding their bikes when the boy was struck by a pickup truck that went through a stop sign while eastbound on Arlington, police said.

By City News Service

Generic DUI DWI Driving Under the Influence Driving While Intoxicated
AP

A 59-year-old parolee was behind bars Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing a collision that killed a 12-year-old boy in Costa Mesa.

Richard Lavalle of Long Beach is being held without bail, according to jail records.

The collision happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday at Junipero Drive and Arlington Drive, according to police.

Long Beach 5 hours ago

Long Beach Mayor Introduces $5 Million Fund For Personal Care Services and Gyms

South LA 5 hours ago

One Person Taken to the Hospital After Shooting Ensues in South LA

Noel Bascon and his father were riding their bikes when the boy was struck by a pickup truck that went through a stop sign while eastbound on Arlington, police said.

A passerby attempted CPR on the boy, and officers arrived and continued life-saving measures, but he died later at a hospital.

Lavalle was arrested at the scene, and Lee Anna Diaz Murphy, 56, of Artesia, who was in the passenger seat, was booked on suspicion of possession of controlled substances and unlawful drug paraphernalia, police said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

costa mezaDUI driverFatal
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us