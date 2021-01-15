A Man of Letters: Yogi Berra to Be Featured on New Stamp

Berra filled baseball’s record book, and “Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations”

Yogi Berra, catcher for the New York Yankees, is shown during spring training in March 1960.
AP Photo

Yogi Berra will soon be all over — your mail, that is.

The New York Yankees great known for his funny malaprops will be featured on a new stamp this year, the U.S. Postal Service announced Friday, truly making him a man of letters.

A 10-time World Series champion as a player and three-time AL MVP, Berra filled baseball’s record book along with “Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations.”

Among his more notable Yogi-isms: “It ain’t over till it’s over” and “when you come to a fork in the road, take it” and “the future ain’t what it used to be.”

Born as Lawrence Peter Berra, the Hall of Fame catcher died in 2015 at 90.

The preliminary design of Berra’s stamp shows him smiling in catcher's gear while wearing Yankees pinstripes.

Author Ursula K. Le Guin and artist Emilio Sanchez also will be portrayed on stamps this year, along with ones depicting a mallard duck, sun science and tap dancing.

The issue date for the new stamps will be announced later, and maybe fans will flock to the post office to get Berra’s stamp.

Or maybe not.

As Yogi famously said about a popular spot: “Nobody goes there anymore. It’s too crowded.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press
