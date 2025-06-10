Earthquakes

A preliminary 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattles Manhattan Beach

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A preliminary 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattled the Manhattan Beach area on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The shaking was reported at 12:15 p.m. near Manhattan Beach, about 20 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

According to the USGS' Did You Feel It report, shaking was reported in Santa Monica, Venice, Inglewood, Redondo Beach, Torrance and other communities on and near the LA County coast.

No further details were immediately available.

