‘A silver lining.' Firefighter who lost everything to Eaton Fire surprised with new car

A firefighter who suffered smoke inhalation while trying to save his home and the properties of his neighbors received a generous surprise after he lost everything to the Eaton Fire.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter John Stuhlman and his wife, Monica, lost their home of 17 years in the Eaton Fire last month. While flames began to rip through Altadena, John was responding to the Palisades Fire until frantic calls from Monica urged him to return home.

“I was fortunate enough to have a department vehicle with my gear, so I suited up, made the neighbors leave … I stayed behind, I made an attempt to save the neighbor’s house first then my house,” he said.

Despite his best efforts, Stuhlman’s home was destroyed and he suffered facial burns and smoke inhalation during his firefight. The couple lost cherished items that included their engagement rings, Stuhlman’s Marine uniforms and military medals that belonged to him and his late father. In addition to the pain of losing their home, the couple suffered the pain brought upon by looters who targeted their property.

In an effort to support the Stuhlmans, SoCal Honda Dealers surprised the firefighter with a new Honda CR-V on Tuesday. Accompanied by their dog, Winston, the couple attended to Los Angeles Firemen's Relief Association in Pasadena, where they were gifted the vehicle.

“We understand that this is a difficult time, and we want to lend a helping hand,” a Helpful Honda representative said shortly before presenting the new car to the couple. The gesture brought Monica to tears and caught John by surprise.

“Oh! Awesome! Wow, I don’t know what to say. Thank you. This is a silver lining in this. Thank you so much,” John said.

He joked that firefighters “can’t keep a secret” and said he was impressed his team was able to suppress this one so he and his wife could be surprised.

“First thing I thought was, ‘Nice rims. Those are nice rims,’” John said.

“We’re so grateful because we were down to only one car so it’s been difficult with my husband and I trying to maneuver with one car,” Monica said.

After the trauma they experienced and the loss they’re still recovering from, the couple said they’re extremely grateful for the generous gesture.

“We needed this,” John said. “I needed a win, so this is awesome. I’m going to take a victory lap after this with the wife … This is probably the best birthday present I’ve ever gotten.”

“He’s my hero,” Monica said of her husband. “He tried very hard to save our home and stayed until the absolute end. I didn’t know if he was going to make it or not.”