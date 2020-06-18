A Smaller Sawdust Festival Takes the Wheel

What to Know Laguna Beach

July 17-Sept. 6; weekends only (Fridays-Sundays)

The marketplace is outdoors

Buying a gorgeous handmade vase for your aunt? A spectacular sea-salty photo series for your mom? A necklace made out of vintage spoons for your best friend?

There's been one place that's stayed at the top-of-mind for many Southern Californians over the last 55 or so years, when it comes to finding exquisite and unique art pieces, quirky crafts, and memorable holiday gifts.

It's the Sawdust Festival, the summertime arts-and-more happening that occurs in a tree-dappled, village-like setting, the one that has a ground carpeted in, yes, sawdust.

Dozens of top artists and craftspeople show and sell each summer at the iconic Laguna Beach happening, and during its holiday engagement, too.

And while many 2020 art festivals were canceled around California, due to the pandemic closures, the team behind the Sawdust opted to go with an Outdoor Marketplace.

It's only taking place on the weekends, keep in mind (former festivals happened daily, throughout the summer).

Artists will also be on rotation, giving over 100 regional creators the chance to play a part in the festival.

Live music, an uplifting staple of the Sawdust, will also return, as will opportunities to purchase food.

"Our first priority is the health and well-being of our artists, staff, and patrons. Knowing that even a modified version of our annual festival would not meet reopening criteria, our board of directors quickly pivoted in a different direction," shared Monica Prado, President of the Sawdust Board of the Directors.

"Artists are innovators, we focused our passion and creativity on finding a way to offer something safe and meaningful for our artists, community, and guests."

To learn more about the current updates to the famous festival, which will run Fridays through Sundays from July 17 through Sept. 6, visit the Sawdust's online headquarters now.