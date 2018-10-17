End of an Era: Aaardvark's in Redondo Beach Closing After 47 Years

After nearly five decades in business, Aaardvark, a "vintage meets party shop with a dash of Halloween" amalgamation in the South Bay, is shuttering, leaving behind a void where this unique spot once helped beach cities residents find last-minute essentials.
Jon and Donna McCormack, who started working for the quirky chain when Donna was just a teenager, have finally decided to throw a retirement party.
You can read all about Aaardvark's legacy here, including how Robin Williams snagged a signature item at one of the nine shops in the chain.
And you can see some of the items still up for grabs at their big blowout 50 percent off sale below. The sale ends when Aaardvark comes to its end, the day after Halloween, Nov. 1.