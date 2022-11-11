Take part in the adoption event of the season with Pasadena Humane Society and AARP California, for Adopt a Senior Pet Month!

On Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pasadena Humane will be hosting the event at their facilities at 316 S. Raymond Ave, and no appointment is necessary. "Paws Connect: Matching Older Paws with Older People," is meant to help clear the shelter of as many pets as possible.

People of all ages are invited to join in, and adopt any available pet for free. Each adoption includes spay or neuter, a microchip, and the appropriate vaccines. AARP will also be onsite with free giveaways, and the shelter staff will be providing information on programs and services, such as dog trainings, pet licensing, and more.

“We are very grateful that AARP values the human-animal bond and will join us in helping find homes for the animals in our care,” says Dia Duvernet, President and CEO of Pasadena Humane. “We have pets of all ages at the shelter, but it’s important to highlight the ‘Older Paws,’ who may be overlooked for adoption.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A recent study by AARP found that 88% of pet owners say their pets help them enjoy life, 79% report having reduced stress, and over 60% of pet owners say their pets help keep them physically active and connected with other people.

“Adopting an animal is a win/win,” adds Duvernet. “An adopted pet will be grateful for their new people who in turn will enjoy the pet’s companionship and may reap health benefits to boot!”

Here are some pictures of the pets available:

PawsConnect: Some Pets Available for Adoption

For more pictures of the animals up for adoption and to see upcoming adoption promotions visit the official website.