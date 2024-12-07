Several abandoned dogs were found and rescued across the Inland Empire this week with each being severely mattes and in horrible conditions.

Among them, at least eight dogs were recovered within a couple of days with 8 pounds of dreadlocks. From the weight of the matted hair, some of the dogs couldn’t even walk, according to Monique Middleton, the executive director of Animal Friends of the Valley.

“This horrible dreadlock is matting to the skin, “ Middleton said. “Even when we tried to shave them off, we have to sedate them because it was so painful.”

The discovery of these abandoned dogs started on Nov. 25 when someone called about a dog spotted off Curzulla Road in Menifee.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“When we got there, it was literally one of the worst I’ve ever seen,” Middleton described. “(There were) dreadlocks as big as my fist, hanging from this dog. He couldn’t even walk.”

Then, similar calls kept coming in.

“We get a call from lake Elsinore, and (the caller) said, ‘We found a really matted dog. You need to get it,’” Middleton recalled. “My team went to pick it up. The same thing. Same breed, same dreads and welfare conditions.”

With a week, eight dogs were rescued from different parts of the Inland Empire including Fontana and Riverside.

Middleton said whoever left the dogs in the conditions should face consequences.

“There are a couple of charges, animal cruelty part. That can be filed as a felony per dog,” Middleton said. “The second charge that can be filed is abandonment charge. It’s illegal to drop off a dog on the side of the road.”

Some of the dogs have been adopted, but others need to be healed before finding their forever home.

“One was found with an eye infection along with the matted problem. The other is a senior with the cataract,” Middleton explained.

The animal shelter believes all the dogs are likely terriers and are actively searching for the owners.