About 75 residents evacuated due to West Whittier gas leak

The gas leak was reported at about 1:30 a.m., forcing residents from homes overnight.

By John Cádiz Klemack and Jonathan Lloyd

About 75 residents in a Whittier neighborhood were evacuated Thursday Sept. 14, 2023 following a gas leak.
About 75 residents in a West Whittier neighborhood were evacuated overnight following a gas leak.

Evaucations were ordered for more than 30 homes after the leak was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 7500 bock of Vicki Drive. Residents were waiting early Thursday at nearby Phelan Language Academy for updates on the leak.

SoCal Gas responded to the scene in the community southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Residents reported the odor and sound of gas coming from the ground in front of a home.

"It sounds like a waterfall, and that's the gas coming out of the hole," said Lucia Lopez.

The Red Cross was assisting families who were temporarily displaced by the leak.

