Accused accomplice in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing dies in downtown LA detention center

The man from Washington State has been in the Metropolitan Detention Center since June 13.

By Helen Jeong

The alleged accomplice in the Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing has died while being detained inside Los Angeles’ Metropolitan Detention Center, federal authorities said Tuesday.

Daniel Park, 32, was found unresponsive at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the federal detention facility where he has been held for nearly two weeks after being accused of providing material support to the bomber, Guy Edward Bartkus.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said despite life-saving measures, Park was declared dead after being taken to a local hospital. 

Park has been in the Metropolitan Detention Center since June 13 under pretrial status after being indicted for malicious destruction of property. Park was accused of shipping large quantities of ammonium nitrate, a chemical commonly used in homemade explosives, to Bartkus.

Officials did not say the cause of death, adding no employees or other detainees were injured.

Investigators believe Bartkus, 25, of Twentynine Palms, drove a car containing a bomb to  the American Reproductive Center in Palm Springs on May 17.  Bartkus detonated the bomb, killing himself and destroying the fertility clinic’s building.

Both Park and Bartkus shared "anti-natalist" and "pro-mortalist" extremist views, a fringe belief system that opposes childbirth and human existence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California.

