Accused serial cat killer in Santa Ana out of jail

An Orange County man who is accused of killing and mutilating multiple cats in Santa Ana is now out on bail, authorities confirmed Monday.

Alejandro Oliveros Acosta, 45, was booked into the Santa Ana Jail last week on felony charges related to animal cruelty but later posted bail, the Santa Ana Police Department said.

Being described as a serial cat killer, Acosta is accused of luring cats with food then stepping on them once the animals got closer.

The Santa Ana resident was arrested last week at his home, not far from where many cats were allegedly killed or abused.

“We recognize the strong emotions this case has generated and ask the public to please allow the judicial process to take its course,” police pleaded.

There has been some vandalism related to this case when emotions boiled over during a vigil for the animals. Some people became unruly and threw objects in a neighborhood, police said.

“Any damage to life or property will have consequences, and those engaging in criminal behavior will be held accountable,” according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

In recent weeks, multiple pet owners and witnesses reported cats being killed or abused in their neighborhood, and they identified Acosta as the perpetrator.