Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department Friday responded to a brush fire in the Acton neighborhood of the Antelope Valley.

The Victoria Fire was reported near the southbound 14 Freeway near Escondido Canyon Road.

The second-alarm fire burned at least five acres Friday afternoon.

