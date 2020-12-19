Actor Danny Trejo Donates Food to Frontline Workers and Families in East LA

Hollywood actor, Danny Trejo, used his off-screen time to pair up with The Everest Foundation to help feed over 800 families of frontline workers in East LA with a drive-up food giveaway.

The LA County Supervisor, Hilda Solis, was also part of this safe and socially distanced drive-thru event in which they gave away food bowls from Trejo’s Tacos at the East Los Angeles Civic Center.

“This year has been very difficult for many of us, including most of our friends in the hospitality industry. These donations not only provided for the most vulnerable but helped keep our doors open. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve our community. Thank you from the bottom of our heart,” the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post.

The Everest Foundation is a global non-profit organization, based in Los Angeles, that provides opportunities for the advancement of innovation in medical education and cutting-edge medical research.

“During this difficult time, we want to give thanks to the East L.A. Community, especially our front-line workers that surround that facility, by spreading some joy this holiday season,” said Dr. Michael Everest. “We are grateful to be working with Trejo's Tacos to, once again, give back to such an important community.”

Security was in place to ensure that people were wearing masks and following proper social distancing measures.