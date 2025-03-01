Actor Don Cheadle visits Roybal campus for Black History Month celebration 

A local school added some star power to their Black History Month celebration on Friday.

Actor Don Cheadle visited the Roybal Film and Television Magnet to share his experiences in the entertainment industry and advocated for social and humanitarian causes at the invitation of the Black Student Union in recognition of Black History Month.

The star is a board member of the Roybal Film and Television magnet, which launched three years ago on the Roybal Learning Center Campus.

NBCUniversal is a founding member of the program, aiming to help prepare students from underrepresented backgrounds for careers in film and television production.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Cheadle shared messages about moviemaking, social responsibility and stardom with the students.

“Investing in what it is you have to bring and who you are and leaning into that,” said Cheadle. “They say you make a move three times: first it’s written, then you shoot it, then the editing process.”

His words spoke directly to Nylan Williams, an 11th-grade student who originally wanted to pursue acting but through the Roybal program, fell in love with editing.

“I realized there’s so much more I can do, and so much more I want to do,” said Williams.

DEI programs across the country are being scrutinized and, in some cases, eliminated. Student Nathan Zacarias felt that Cheadle’s presentation was a way to stand up for the values of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

“He brings that sense of alluring people in and he tells them about the issues at hand,” Zacarias said.

The guest speaker also proposed a call to action for the students, according to the Roybal Learning Center principal, Blanca Cruz.

“Now it’s going to be up to us to make sure that representation happens," said Cruz. “We’re going to have to push, we're going to have to fight for it. Even Don said it, advocate.