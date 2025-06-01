Actress who voiced ‘Coco' abuelita dies in Sherman Oaks at age 86

Actress Renée Victor, who voiced the character Abuelita in Pixar's popular 2017 film "Coco" and co-starred on the Showtime series "Weeds," has died at her home in Sherman Oaks, surrounded by family, her daughters announced. She was 86.

Relatives said Victor died Saturday from lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

"Renée was loved by so many and had fans all over the world," her daughters Raquel Victor and Margo Victor said in a statement. "Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her."

Victor's other notable roles included a recurring role on "ER," voice work for the animated series "The Addams Family" and appearances in the movies "The Doctor" with William Hurt and "The Apostle" and "A Night in Old Mexico," both with Robert Duvall.

In the 1970s, she hosted the KTLA public affairs program "Pacesetters" and performed with her husband Ray Victor as the duo "Ray and Renée" -- which some dubbed the Latin Sonny and Cher -- from 1963 to 1973.

The San Antonio, Texas native, born Renée Pianzza on July 25, 1938, moved to Los Angeles in the 1960s. Before venturing into acting, she worked as a singer with popular band leaders Xavier Cugat and Perez Prado and as a dance instructor specializing in the tango and salsa.

Pixar representatives noted Victor's passing in a post late Saturday on Instagram.

"We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Renée Victor, the voice [of] Abuelita in "Coco" and an incredible part of the Pixar family. We will always remember you."

Survivors include her two daughters. Her husband, actor-singer Ray Victor, died in 2019.