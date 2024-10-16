As the 2024 general Election Day nears, former President Donald Trump is sending a message to the House Democrat whom he despises the most: Rep. Adam Schiff.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump signaled that the Burbank congressman was part of the “enemy from within.”

“Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, who is a total sleaze, is going to become a senator,” Trump told Fox News. “And the enemy from within is more dangerous than China, Russia and all these countries.”

But Schiff waved off the question whether he was concerned that Trump would use every arm of the executive branch to go after him if he gets reelected.

“You have to take any would be despot at their word. All of his enemies,” Schiff said. “Obama, Joe Biden, Pelosi – any who stand up to him he considers his enemy.”

As Schiff is set to leave the House of Representatives, he is poised to arrive at a new job in the U.S. Senate – the same chamber where he argued the first impeachment trial of the 45th president.

“You can’t trust this president to do what is right for this country,” Schiff said in January 2020. “This is why if you find him guilty, he should be removed.”

Trump survived the 2020 trial as well as the second impeachment trial.

Fast-forward to 2024, at least a half of the country appears to be ready to return Trump to the White House.

“Twice impeached, multiple felony convictions – he shouldn’t be running for anything,” Schiff said. “It is hard to reconcile – most people get their information now from social media – it allows Donald Trump to be a firehouse of misinformation. Even FEMA workers are worried about their safety because of the nonsense from the former President even after the storms back east.”

While the presidential polls are tight, there is evidence that Trump is gaining support amidst traditional Democratic party constituencies such as Black men and Hispanics.

But Schiff remained confident his fellow Californian, Vice President Kamala Harris, will prevail.

“I think young people are going to come out in droves who had been apathetic, and they will be the driver of her victory,” Schiff said.