Addition Victims Sought for NOHO Metro Station Sexual Battery Suspect

Authorities Monday are seeking additional victims of a man who allegedly sexually battered a 57-year-old woman at the Universal City/Studio City Metro Rail station.

The victim entered the station at Lankershim Boulevard and Campo De Cahuenga in Studio City at 6:30 a.m. July 17, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect, Cory Franklin, watched her enter the station and "when the victim stepped off the escalator, Franklin immediately approached and sexually battered her," police said.

She escaped, but Franklin allegedly followed her and "sexually battered her a second time," according to police.

A witness yelled at Franklin to make him stop, and officers responded and took Franklin into custody, police said.

Franklin facing several charges including kidnapping to commit rape, assault with intent to commit rape and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, according to police.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims and urged anyone with information to call LAPD North Hollywood Sexual Assault Detective Salazar at 818-754-8432, or during non-business hours, 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.