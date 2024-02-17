Yorba Linda

Admission will be half-price at Nixon Library for Presidents Day

The first 500 visitors will receive a free cherry pie shooter.

By City News Service

Getty Images

Admission at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum in Yorba Linda will be half-price on Monday for Presidents Day.

The library will also mark Presidents Day by having presidential actors representing George Washington, Andrew Jackson, Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant and Franklin Delano Roosevelt be available for pictures starting at 10 a.m.

They will also conduct an educational history talk in the library's East Room at 11 a.m.

The first 500 visitors will receive a free cherry pie shooter. The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The library's usual prices are $16 for adults, $12 for seniors age 62 and older, $10 for retired military members, college and high school students and children ages 12 to 17 and $6 for children ages 5 to 11. Admission is free for active duty military with identification and children 4 and under.

More information is available by calling the library at 714-993-5075.

Although commonly known as Presidents Day, the Monday federal holiday is still legally Washington's Birthday. The holiday was shifted from Feb. 22 to the third Monday in February 1971 under the terms of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act of 1968. Because the holiday falls between Feb. 15 and Feb. 21, it can never fall on the actual anniversary of Washington's birth in 1732.

The term Presidents Day began being popularized in the 1980s, when retailers combined sales formerly held in conjunction with Washington and Lincoln's birthdays.

Lincoln's Feb. 12 birthday has never been a federal holiday but is a holiday in California.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Yorba LindaRichard NixonHolidaypresidents day
