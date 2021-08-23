Adopt Kittens and Cats from Local Animal Shelters

Each year, almost 900,000 cats are euthanized in shelters across the United States. At the same time, inhumane kitten mills churn out thousands of pure-bred kittens a year to be sold in pet shops and online.

Please don’t support kitten mills by purchasing a cat at a pet shop or over the internet. Save a life by adopting a cat or kitten. Learn more about the pet shop and kitten mill industry at www.caps-web.org.

Also, visit NBC4's Clear the Shelters to find a local animal shelter or nonprofit rescue organization to adopt a cat or kitten in dire need of a forever home.