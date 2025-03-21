‘Adoptable Dog Yoga' event in Los Angeles happening this weekend

Yoga enthusiasts and dog lovers alike are in for a unique experience this Saturday, March 22, as The Bloc hosts Adoptable Dog Yoga, an event designed to promote both wellness and pet adoption.

Partnering with Pups Without Borders, a nonprofit dog rescue, The Bloc is bringing adoptable dogs to the heart of Los Angeles, allowing participants to unwind with a guided yoga session while interacting with pups in need of forever homes.

“At The Bloc, we believe in creating experiences that bring joy, wellness, and community together,” said Dan Cote, General Manager of The Bloc. “Adoptable Dog Yoga is the perfect blend of movement, kindness and meaningful impact—giving participants a chance to refresh their minds and bodies while connecting with adoptable dogs looking for loving homes.”

The event will consist of a 30-minute yoga session, followed by 30 minutes of time to play with the adoptable dogs. There will be two available yoga sessions, both led by yoga instructor Rony:

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Session 1: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Session 2: 11:15 AM - 12:15 PM

The event will be hosted at 700 West 7th Street in Los Angeles, and tickets range in prices.

Registration is required, and attendees will receive a yoga mat along with access to wellness pop-ups featuring brands such as Celsius, Lifeway Kefir, Lindora, DryBar, Culture Pop and European Wax Center. Event parking validation is available for an additional $15.

Presented by UCLA Health, the event emphasizes both self-care and community impact, offering participants the chance to relax while supporting dog rescue efforts.

Attendees are advised not to bring their own pets, as all participating dogs will be provided by Pups Without Borders.

Tickets for the event are limited and can be purchased through the official link.