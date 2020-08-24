Adorable Pomeranian Puppies Smuggled from Russia Intercepted at LAX

Customs inspectors at Los Angeles International Airport intercepted eight Pomeranian puppies that were smuggled into the country from Russia, authorities said Monday.

Inspectors on Aug. 9 stopped two "27-year-old citizens of Russia (who) arrived from Moscow and applied for admission into the United States,'' said Jaime Ruiz of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"The travelers initially declared they were bringing four dogs for their vacation in Mexico,'' Ruiz said. "Upon review of the four dogs' medical history, CDC officials determined that the documentation accompanying the four dogs was fraudulent because the dogs' ages were falsified on their rabies vaccination certificates and they were too young to receive rabies vaccination.''

CBP personnel discovered four other puppies hidden in an abandoned carry-on bag left by the travelers in the inspection area, Ruiz said.

"The travelers admitted that they attempted to smuggle eight puppies into the U.S. without the proper import documentation with the intent of delivering them to waiting clients,'' Ruiz said. "One of the travelers stated that she expected to get paid $600 to smuggle the dogs into the U.S. Both passengers were found inadmissible into the U.S., and returned to Russia, along with the eight puppies.''



Smuggled puppies "are an issue of concern because of the high risk of human exposure to deadly animal diseases, including rabies,'' said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Customs and Border Protection Area Port Director for LAX.