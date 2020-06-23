Crime and Courts

Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Charged in Rapes of Three Women Dating to 2014

Getty Images for AFM

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Tuesday that adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents dating back to 2014.

The 67-year-old defendant, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, is due in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday afternoon to be arraigned on an eight-count criminal complaint.

Hyatt was charged with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery, prosecutors said.

In May 2014, the defendant is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood, officials said. Hyatt allegedly sexually assaulted two women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, prosecutors said.

He also is accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.

Prosecutors also declined a case against Hyatt due to insufficient evidence stemming from an incident in 2016, prosecutors said.

