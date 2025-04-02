As a solution for people struggling with the high cost of housing, a Southern California nonprofit has been helping seniors living on a fixed budget remain independent while generating income through a shared-housing program.

Affordable Living for the Aging matches homeowners with potential renters, providing seniors with an extra source of income while giving affordable housing options to those in need.

The program, which runs on government grants and donations, offers matching services for free.

“When we place people, it’s a long-term fit,” Avi Kapur, program manager for Affordable Living for the Aging, said, adding the program is completely free. “We really try to make sure that folks are vetted.”

The home-sharing program has two types of agreements: One is a rent-only option. The other is a service exchange option through which renters may provide help around the house.

Judy Halloran and Martha Almendarez have been roommates since they were paired through the shared housing program last summer.

After a series of back surgeries, Halloran needed extra help around the house unless she moved in with a family member or tried to come up with enough money to move into assisted living.

But after meeting Almendarez through the home-sharing program, Halloran was able to stay in the house where she’s been living since 1995 as Almendarez does the dishes and takes out the trash in exchange for $750 rent.

“When I was looking around studios were going for like $1,800, single bedroom $2,200,” Almendarez recalled, saying living with Halloran has helped her save enough money for a car. “I’m in a much better head space living here, having my own space.”

Halloran also said the match has made an impact on her life.

“Being able to stay in my own home where I’m comfortable, I know my surroundings, it just means the world to me,” Halloran said.

According to a 2024 University of Michigan national poll on healthy aging, 53% of older adults responded they experienced stress when it came to personal finances in the past year. The poll also found that more than half of older adults reported cutting back on at least one everyday expense.

“The affordability crisis is real,” Kapur said. “Having a renter come in, use an unused bedroom in your home or in your apartment can be a home changer, not only for you to have additional income and that companionship.”

See how to apply for the home-sharing program here.