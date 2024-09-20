Wildfires

After being displaced in Line Fire, Big Bear zoo animals finally return home

The animals from Big Bear Alpine Zoo were evacuated as the wildfire spread from Los Angeles County to the mountain communities in San Bernardino County.

By Sahana Patel

Animals from Big Bear Alpine Zoo are home safely after emergency evacuations last week during the Line Fire.  

While flames from the wildfire surrounded the mountain community, dozens of the animals housed at the zoo were urgently evacuated and rushed to the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert

Although zookeepers said the evacuated animals adjusted quickly to their new surroundings, the Alpine Zoo staff said they are relieved to have them back. 

“We’re happy to have them home, that's for sure,” said a Zoo official.

A volunteer stepped in to help move the evacuated critters back to Big Bear Thursday.

“We had a gentleman who transports animals for a living, and he volunteered his services to come and help us move the animals,” the zookeeper said.

But not all the animals evacuated. 

While smaller animals susceptible to smoke, like foxes and birds, were transported to Palm Desert, larger animals stayed at the zoo, which had several buildings with full HVAC systems, providing a safe environment for the larger animals.

The zoo will reopen to the public Saturday at 10 a.m.

