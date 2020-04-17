Postponed by the Pandemic, Marriage Services Resume for Couples in Orange County

Love will find a way, even in a time of social distancing.
Marriage licenses and civil ceremonies are now being offered to couples whose appointments were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and stay-home orders in Southern California. Starting Friday, services will be available at the Honda Center in Anaheim.
Staff members will be inside booths, providing a safety barrier. After arriving at the Honda Center, couples must wait in their cars until contacted by a staff member. The plans is to avoid people gathering at booths.
The Clerk-Recorder office was initially closed March 17 due to county and state stay-home orders.
Here’s how the process will work in a time of social distancing.
- Service is by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- The Marriage Service Hotline will be open Monday at 714-834-2740.
- Couples must complete their marriage license application online prior to calling .
- Sixty appointments will be offered daily.
- Social distancing guidelines will be observed.
- For couples getting a marriage license, only the couple can be present. No guests are allowed.
- One witness may be present for couples having a ceremony performed.
- Couples will need to pay fees with a check or money order.
- Couples must present a valid government-issued photo ID.
- Couples must present a valid government-issued photo ID.
- Next-day appointments must be scheduled before 3 p.m. the day prior.
“I am excited to be able to offer marriage services again during these challenging times,” said Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen. “We looked into ways of providing these services in the safest way possible due to the demand and feel that this is a great solution.”