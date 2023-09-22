Aggressive Canadian geese harassing visitors in Echo Park

Echo Park Lake, nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, has recently found itself in the midst of a challenge of the feathered variety.

The park has undergone significant transformations over the years, from the removal of a large homeless encampment in 2021 to recent renovations that have fenced in construction sites. Biologist Travis Longcore, president of the Los Angeles Audubon Society, said these changes have inadvertently created an ideal habitat for Canadian geese.

“We now have a resident population that normally migrates,” Longcore said.

Complaints have poured in from concerned park visitors who feel that the park has become overrun by the geese.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Some have reported instances of nuisance behavior and occasional aggression. According to Longcore, this behavior is not surprising, as geese are known to be protective of their territory.

"No one should ever underestimate how fast a goose can run or how defensive they'll be if you are threatening their space," he warned.

But while some parkgoers have expressed concerns, others seem to have a more relaxed attitude toward sharing their space with these feathered residents.

“In a city like Los Angeles, it’s really kind of an oasis to be able to be around just natural things, natural beauty. So, I appreciate watching them just exist,” Charles Towle said as he sat on a blanket on the grass.

Balancing the needs and expectations of parkgoers with the natural habitat of these birds is a delicate task for LA City Parks. The agency is actively collaborating with ecologists to find a solution that allows both park visitors and Canadian geese to coexist peacefully.

Longcore suggests implementing a barrier of vegetation around the lake, discouraging the geese from venturing too close to paths and lawns. This design, already adopted by many other parks, aims to make the area less comfortable for the geese to approach visitors.

As Echo Park continues to evolve and adapt, the park's management aims to find a solution that ensures both the comfort and safety of visitors and the well-being of its feathered inhabitants, ultimately allowing this urban oasis to thrive in harmony with nature.