`Aggressive' shark behavior forces restriction of ocean access in San Clemente

The beaches will remain open, but water access will remain closed until tonight.

By City News Service

Confirmed "aggressive'' shark behavior has forced officials Monday to restrict ocean access to beaches in San Clemente until the evening.

Shark behavior in the vicinity of T-Street Beach has restricted water access to all San Clemente beaches until 8 p.m. -- pending no additional shark sightings, according to a city officials in a news statement.

There was no other immediate information.

