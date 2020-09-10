‘Agitators' Arrested in Protests Over Deadly Deputy Shooting of Black Man, Sheriff Says

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Thursday showed photos of what's been seized over the last four nights of protests from 37 protesters arrested after the shooting death of Dijon Kizzee last week.

"All of these things were seized right here in front of the station," he said. "The shouting, the yelling, the antics from disruptive groups that are definitely not from this community are overshadowing the voices from our own community."

Mortar rounds and fireworks from protestors and flash bang and rubber bullet response from sheriff deputies. It's been a nightly occurance in south l-a, just outside the local area sheriff's station.

The sheriff called the protesters agitators from outside the area. He said they came from Lansing, Michigan, San Francisco, Santa Monica, Westminster, and Tallahassee, Florida.

"I'm not OK with outsiders coming to our community and creating chaos," said Richard Gomez, a Torrance business owner.

Kevin Orange, from Westmont, where the fatal shooting occurred, spoke on behalf of the community. He said outside groups are hurting his neighborhood's attempt at healing.

"You not doing us no good because we don't want this to keep this us against them," he said.

Kizzee's aunt Fletcher Fair appealed for calm.

"As long as it's peaceful, not violent, no throwing bottles or anything…"

She spoke on Facebook Thursday afternoon with family spokesman Najee Ali.

"They can support in my family's name as long as they're peaceful, no violence," she said.

Protests have continued nightly. The message: seeking answers as to why two deputies shot and killed Kizzee. The sheriff says they're one interview away from being able to share details publicly.

"If we force the deputies to be interviewed, that becomes a compelled statement and we can't use a compelled statement if it arises to the level of criminal conduct," he said.