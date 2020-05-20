Agreement Reached for Cleanup of Toxic Santa Susana Site

California has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy to remove the contaminated buildings at the Santa Susana Field Laboratory in Ventura County, the California Department of Toxic Substances Control announced Wednesday.

The Santa Susana Field Laboratory is a former nuclear research and rocket engine test facility.

"Today’s actions to clean up this toxic site are the result of a critical partnership between California and the U.S. Department of Energy that greatly benefited from the personal involvement of DOE Secretary Dan Brouillette and former Secretary Rick Perry," said Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement. "The surrounding communities have waited a long time for decisive action at the Santa Susana Field Lab and today’s Order represents a new and important chapter towards the full cleanup."

The debris from all 10 of the buildings will be transported to a low-level radioactive waste facility out of the state for disposal, according to the statement.

"This is a significant step forward in the cleanup of this important site," said CalEPA Secretary Jared Blumenfeld. "We share this community’s concern regarding the possible release of contamination from this area, and credit the federal Department of Energy for working collaboratively to remove the buildings and complete this action."

