Agua Dulce Brush Fire Sends Plume of Smoke Into Sky

A brush fire was burning in a mountainous area of Agua Dulce near Sierra Highway Wednesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the blaze, dubbed the #RowherFire, had grown from a couple acres to 250.

The blaze was reported near 11110 W Mint Canyon Road, with a moderate rate of spread. No structures were threatened, fire officials said.

Agua Dulce mountain on fire. pic.twitter.com/hvD9hwpKqj — Alex (@aguadulce_alex) July 1, 2020

It wasn't immediately clear if there were going to be any evacuations.

Temperatures at 4 p.m. in the area were mild with a light breeze, but fast growth uphill is easy in this kind of terrain, NBCLA meteorologist Anthony Yanez said.