aiden leos

Aiden Leos, 6-Year-Old Killed in Road Rage Shooting, to Receive Plaque at OC Zoo

The plaque for Aiden "will honor his beautiful life and loving memory for generations to come."

By Maggie More

On Monday, June 14, a plaque at the Orange County Zoo's Large Mammal Exhibit will honor Aiden Leos, the 6-year-old shot and killed in a road rage shooting in Orange County on May 24.

According to a release from OC supervisor Donald Wagner, little Aiden loved visiting parks with his mother Joanna Cloonan and his father Joey Leos. The plaque will be dedicated in Aiden's name.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The death of Leos sparked grief and outrage throughout Southern California, leading to roadside memorials in Orange County and $500,000 in pooled reward money for information about the suspects who killed the young boy.

"Everywhere we went he would greet people with a ‘hello I’m Aiden, what’s your name?'" his mother recalled at the memorial service held for Aiden in Yorba Linda, just one day before two suspects were arrested in the case.

Wagner, OC Zoo staff, Cloonan and her family will announce the dedication plans in front of the Orange County Zoo on Monday.

While construction on the zoo's exhibit is currently underway, the dedication plaque for Aiden "will eventually be located at the two-acre “Large Mammal Exhibit” at OC Parks, and will honor his beautiful life and loving memory for generations to come," the release said.

Orange Jun 8

OC District Attorney Explains How Aiden Leos' Investigation Led to Arrests

Orange Jun 7

Two Arrested in Road Rage Shooting of 6-Year-Old Boy on 55 Freeway in Orange

Yorba Linda Jun 6

Memorial for Aiden Leos Held in Yorba Linda Filled With Moving Stories From Family

This article tagged under:

aiden leosOrangedonald wagnerorange county zoo
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us