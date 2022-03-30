6-Year-Old Aiden Leos' Accused Killers Will Stand Trial in Road Rage Shooting

The couple accused of killing 6-year-old Aiden Leos in a road rage incident on the 55 Freeway in Orange County will stand trial for the boy’s murder, authorities said Wednesday.

“A monster with a gun murdered a little boy on his way to kindergarten – because he was cut off on the freeway,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “The callousness of this crime is unspeakable, but the fact that this couple continued to hide out in plain sight knowing full well they killed a 6-year-old child while Aiden’s grieving parents pleaded with the killers to come forward is unforgivable.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 25, was charged with one felony count of murder, one felony count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and one felony enhancements of the personal discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and death.

Wynne Lee, 23, faces one felony count of accessory after the fact and one misdemeanor count of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, according to the Orange County District Attorney.

If convicted, Eriz faces a maximum 40 years to life in prison while Lee faces a maximum sentence of three years in state prison and one year in the Orange County Jail.

The woman charged as an accomplice in the tragic road rage shooting death of Aiden Leos on an Orange County freeway was released Saturday after posting bail. NBC4 News reports at 6 p.m. on June 26, 2021.

Aiden was shot to death May 21, 2021, while riding in his mother’s car on his way to kindergarten at Calvary Chapel in Yorba Linda.

Authorities said the boy’s mother was cut off by the car on the 55 Freeway near Chapman Avenue, prompting her to make a hand gesture. Authorities allege that Eriz riding in a car driven by Lee pulled out a gun and shot at the woman’s vehicle, killing the boy.

Lee is accused of driving the getaway car, and a manhunt ensued in search of the shooter and driver.

Bail was denied for the suspected gunman in the 55 Freeway shooting. Video broadcast Friday June 18, 2021 on Today in LA.

The two were arrested June 6, 2021.

In June 2021, Lee’s bail was reduced and she was released and she has been under GPS monitoring since.

Eriz was held without bail. The two will face a judge in a Santa Ana courtroom April 12, 2022.