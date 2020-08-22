Wildfires

Air Quality Is Still Unhealthy Across Much of SoCal

Fires burning across the region are contributing to the poor air quality across the LA area valleys.

By City News Service

Air quality will be unhealthy once again Saturday in many Los Angeles County valley areas.

The AQMD is forecasting unhealthy air for everyone in the East San Gabriel Valley, Pomona/Walnut Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Antelope Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains.

Air quality is forecast to be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in the West San Fernando Valley, East San Fernando Valley and West San Gabriel Valley.

Farmworkers Toil During Poor Air Quality Brought on by Wildfires

Los Angeles County's health officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, advises people who live or work in those areas and have heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible, he said.

For current air quality maps and forecasts, visit the AQMD website at www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.

