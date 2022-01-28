Airbnb Has a Customer Support Team for LA Area Stays During Super Bowl

With visitors flocking to Los Angeles to attend the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, Airbnb announced Friday that it will implement a designated customer support team to assist Los Angeles hosts and guests.

The 2022 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 13, and air live on NBC and the streaming service Peacock. The broadcast will begin at 6 p.m. ET, with a kickoff time set for 6:30 p.m.

During the week of Feb. 7, the team will be available to address big and small problems that arise during reservations in the Los Angeles area.

The specialized team will also include Airbnb Safety Team members to support L.A.-area hosts and guests during an emergency. If a crisis takes place during an active reservation, hosts and guests can use the app's one-touch Urgent Support Line to speak with someone on the Airbnb Safety team within 30 seconds. Support in Japanese, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Korean, Dutch, Spanish, Malay, German, Italian, Czech and Hungarian is also available.

People who live near Airbnbs can report parties at the Airbnb listings by calling the company's 24/7 Neighborhood Support Line at 1-855-635-7754.

Airbnb announced a global ban on parties at its listing on Aug. 20, 2020, with gatherings of more than 16 people prohibited. Disruptive parties and events of any size are also prohibited.