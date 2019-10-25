Airbnb and Lyft Offer Services to Those Affected by SoCal Fires

As thousands of Los Angeles residents were warned to evacuate their homes as fires burned in Santa Clarita and San Bernardino, several companies have come forward to offer relief services to those affected.

Lodging

Airbnb hosts are opening their homes to evacuees and relief workers free of charge from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7. Hosts who have lodging available that is not currently open to displaced neighbors or relief workers may create a listing on the Airbnb site. A map of available homes and information on how to create a listing can be found here.

Transportation Services

Lyft is offering two free rides up to $15 each between Oct. 24 and Oct. 30. as part of the company's Wheels for All program. Evacuees may us the code OLDWATERRELIEF19 to reach designated locations listed on the Lyft site. More information can be found here.

Metrolink tracks between Vincent Grade Acton and Via Pincessa are closed due to fire department activity. Additionally, buses could not be secured to move passengers due to closures on the 14 Freeway.

Several AV Lines were canceled or delayed due to track closures. Passengers of certain lines can receive a reimbursement up to $50 for use of alternative transit, such as taxis or rideshare services. A list of affected lines and trains can be found here.