AirBnB

Airbnb Removes Listings of 28 ‘Nuisance’ Properties in Hollywood Hills

For the 28 listings identified by Airbnb, all upcoming reservations have been canceled, the company said.

By City News Service

1158411199
AFP via Getty Images

This illustration picture taken on July 24, 2019 in Paris shows the logo of the US online booking homes application Airbnb on the screen of a tablet. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Airbnb Monday announced that it is removing 28 properties from listings in the Hollywood Hills identified by the Los Angeles Police Department as creating a substantial neighborhood nuisance.

"LAPD provided Airbnb with information pertaining to 'chronic party houses,' some of which have generated citations and cease-and-desist orders,'' Airbnb said in a statement.

For the 28 listings identified by Airbnb, all upcoming reservations have been canceled, the company said.

More Stories

Kentucky 2 hours ago

Kentucky Man Kills 4 of His Neighbors’ Dogs to Make ‘Doggy Coat’

Harvey Weinstein 56 mins ago

Los Angeles Prosecutors Charge Harvey Weinstein With Sex Assaults of Women

Some of the properties have been removed from Airbnb based on the severity of the issues identified and shared by LAPD, while others will be subject to lengthy suspensions, and the property owners will need to certify that they're in good standing with the city of Los Angeles by submitting documentation to Airbnb in order to be considered for reinstatement.

"LAPD Hollywood Division appreciates Airbnb's outstanding cooperation in delisting nuisance party locations,'' LAPD Capt. Steven Lurie of the Hollywood Division said in a statement. "We continue to work with all short-term rental platforms to allow them to provide their valuable service while maintaining the character of our neighborhoods.''

Airbnb recently made a series of announcements to build trust on the platform, including a dedicated neighbor support line, a dedicated line for city officials, a ban on "party houses,'' updated guest standards, and increased manual review of high-risk reservations to help stop unauthorized parties before they happen.

"We are grateful to the LAPD for their partnership in helping us identify listings that do not reflect the overwhelming majority of Los Angeles Airbnb hosts who share their homes responsibly,'' said John Choi, public policy manager for Airbnb in Los Angeles.

This article tagged under:

AirBnBLAPDHollywood Hillsparty houses
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us