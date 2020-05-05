Airbnb Warns Against Parties in Los Angeles

Airbnb Tuesday issued a stern warning against holding parties at Los Angeles-area properties rented through its service.

"The month of May brings with it many moments worth celebrating for Angelenos -- from high school and college graduations to Memorial Day weekend festivities,'' it noted in a statement.

"Under typical circumstances, Airbnb empowers our hosts to set house rules on events and parties that are appropriate for their communities. However, these are very different times, and public health must come first. To that end, we have previously announced that we will not allow for hosts to authorize parties and events in regions where current public health mandates prohibit events and gatherings.''

While Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that the state is entering Stage 2 of reopening, bans on gatherings and mandates on social distancing remain in effect, and therefore our new policy means we are not allowing any type of party in Los Angeles until further notice.

"We want to be very clear -- not only will we ban guests who attempt to throw an unauthorized party in a Los Angeles area Airbnb listing, we will be cooperating with LAPD and other law enforcement authorities in any investigations relating to parties and violations of public health mandates, consistent with our Terms of Service.''

The statement recalled that in January, Airbnb announced the removal of 28 listings at properties in the Hollywood Hills identified by the Los Angeles Police Department as "chronic party houses'' that created a substantial nuisance.

Additionally, it said, "we have reinforced this policy by temporarily disabling the 'event-friendly' search filter, which is typically used so that guests can seek out venues for responsible parties and gatherings. We continue to temporarily remove the 'parties and events allowed' rule from the House Rules of any Los Angeles area listings that formerly authorized parties.''