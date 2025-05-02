An airplane that was diverted from the Santa Monica Airport landed safely Friday at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades.

The landing occurred at 12:58 p.m. Friday at the club at 1250 N. Capri Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Lyndsey Lantz. It was unclear where on the course the plane set down.

Both the LAFD and Santa Monica Fire Department responded and found all three people on the plane unharmed, Lantz said.

It was unclear why the plane was diverted from the airport.

Firefighters were assessing the aircraft to see if it sustained any damage, she said.