South LA

Aircraft emergency lands on 110 Freeway in South LA

The helicopter had to emergency land due to mechanical issues, CHP says.

By Missael Soto

Newschopper4

The California Highway Patrol shut down the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near Century Blvd after a helicopter had an emergency landing.

Multiple agencies were on the scene as the helicopter was stalled on the southbound 110 Freeway, north of the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The helicopter had mechanical issues and was forced to land, according to CHP. The party inside the aircraft made the call at 8:24 p.m.

CHP issued a SigAlert and was diverting traffic off at the Century Blvd exit.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

This article tagged under:

South LA
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us