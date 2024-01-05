Airplane piece appears to have broken off on Ontario-bound Alaska Airlines plane

Alaska Airlines

No injuries were immediately reported in connection with the incident.

By Karla Rendon

A piece of an airplane appears to have been removed somehow from an Alaska Airlines plane that was slated to travel from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California on Friday, Dec. 5, 2024.
Kyle Rinker

A piece of an airplane seemingly broke off an Alaska Airlines plane as it headed to Ontario from Portland on Friday evening.

According to the airline, Flight 1282 from Oregon to Southern California experienced an “incident this evening soon after departure.” The plane landed safely back at Portland International Airport despite the issues.

An image taken by Kyle Rinker showed what appeared to be a part of the plane broken off near some seats. Passenger oxygen masks were also seen in the image, appearing to have dropped for travelers to use.

Details on what led to the piece’s removal were not immediately clear.

Alaska Airlines released the following statement:

"The safety of our guests and employees is always our primary priority, so while this type of occurrence is rare, our flight crew was trained and prepared to safely manage the situation. We are investigating what happened and will share more information as it becomes available."

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the “event” with Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.

No injuries were immediately reported in connection with the incident.

