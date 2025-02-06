AirPods help Irvine police track stolen car

Two people accused of stealing a vehicle were arrested in Orange County after they were tracked down thanks to a pair of AirPods that were left in the car.

Video from Irvine police shows officers rushing to surround a suspected stolen vehicle on Saturday. Inside were two Texas men who were identified as 30-year-old Steve Vorrath and 34-year-old Marcel Urban.

“Who knows what they were up to and why they were in California,” said Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department.

Officers were able to track down the stolen vehicle after its owner remembered that her AirPods were still inside. That allowed police to see where the car was heading and officers were able to locate it at University Park Center Shopping Plaza.

“It's a good lesson for today’s technology to always try and put something like that, something that can track your vehicle, track your belongings in a place that’s not too obvious,” Davies said. “So in the event you are a victim, we can try and recover that item for you.”

Thanks to the AirPods, the rightful owner was able to get her car back.