Cooler weather helps in the battle against the Airport Fire

Firefighters braced for another day battling the massive Airport Fire on Saturday in Orange and Riverside counties, where 23,494 acres have been charred with containment remaining at 9%.
"The weather has been great with cooler temperatures, the marine layer and the higher, relative humidity,'' Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi said.
Officials said crews were having "notable success in increasing containment" in areas such as Lake Elsinore, Decker Canyon Road and Lakeland Village.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
In Orange County, people in Caspers Regional Park, San Juan Springs, Blue Jay campground were ordered to evacuate, while a larger number of neighborhoods were under evacuation orders and evacuation warnings in Riverside County.
Evacuation orders
- Zones: ELC01, ORT01-B; Areas include -- Caspers Regional Park, San Juan Springs, Blue Jay campground.
- Zones: RVC-1521, RVC-1622, RVC-1724-B, RVC-1725, RVC-1798, RVC-1800, RVC-1802, RVC-1865, RVC-1866, RVC-1933, RVC-1934, RVC-1935, RVC-1999
Evacuation warnings
- Ortega Highway
- Robinson Ranch HOA
- Trabuco Highlands HOA
- Trabuco Highland Apartment Complex
- the East Side of Coto de Caza
- Silverado Canyon
- Modjeska Canyon
- Rose Canyon Road
- Trabuco Creek Road
- Trabuco Canyon Road
- Trabuco Oaks Drive
- Joplin Loop
- Cook's Corner
- Dove Canyon
- El Cariso
Residents can click here to determine if their homes are impacted by evacuation orders or warnings.
Evacuation centers
- Foothill Ranch Library, 27002 Cabriole Way
- Large animals -- Orange County Fairgrounds, Los Alamitos Race Course
- Large animals -- Nohl Ranch Saddle Club at 6352 E. Nohl Ranch Road in Anaheim
Road closures
- Trabuco Canyon Road and Trabuco Creek Road;
- El Toro Road and Live Oak Canyon Road;
- Ortega Highway at Nichols Institute
No additional injuries were reported from the fire. Earlier in the week, officials said 10 firefighters had suffered minor injuries fighting the blaze, many of them heat-related, while two civilians were also injured, one with an unknown medical condition and the other suffering burn injuries.
Cal Fire said 107 residential, commercial and other structures were destroyed, and another 12 were damaged.